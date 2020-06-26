While the coronavirus has changed Mapleton’s Fourth of July events this year, some activities are still going on as close to normal as they can for 2020.
The Mapleton Legion will be installing the Avenue of Flags at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mapleton.
The third Annual Firecracker Car, Tractor and Motorcycle Show will be on Main Street in Mapleton from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Willow Vale Golf Course will have half-price cart rentals until 1 p.m. They will also be serving food from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be no events in the Mapleton city park this year. This includes the firemen’s BBQ, craft fair, bounce houses, pedal pull, train rides, live music, etc.
The Mapleton swimming pool will be closed on the Fourth of July. The Museum of American History and Ring House won’t be open this year.
The Mapleton Ambulance Service will be hosting the parade this year with the same route as always.
Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m. at the Bill Mac Field (high school sports complex). The parade will start at 2 p.m. It is suggested to have no large social gatherings there, and if you cannot stay six-feet apart, please consider wearing a mask. For floats and vehicles tossing goodies, it is also suggested you wear gloves.
If you live along the parade route, it is not recommended to hold large gatherings at your house.
If you don’t live along the route, it is suggested local residents spread out in the Mapleton city park.
If you are from out of town, it is suggested you park at the MVAOCOU High School parking lot. There is four city blocks there you can spread out to watch the parade.
Social distancing is strongly encouraged and people are asked to spread out. If you cannot spread out, please consider wearing a mask.
There will be a team of volunteers that will head out roughly 15-30 minutes before the parade. They will be offering special bags. If you have the bag, it means you want candy and treats tossed your way. If you do not want the bag, it means you prefer not to have items tossed your way. This gives you the option to receive candy or not.
Volunteers will also be asking for donations for the Mapleton First Responders. These groups have had to cancel all their fundraisers this year. These donations will help them continue providing services and help with costs of the event. Cash, check, or (hopefully) Venmo will be taken.
The Fourth of July will finish at sunset with the Mapleton Fire Department shooting fireworks from the Bill Mac Field (high school sports complex). They will be following guidelines that are in place at the time.
The Avenue of Flags will be retired at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.
Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for more information as it becomes available.
