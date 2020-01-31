On Friday, Jan. 24, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Mapleton Police Department was called to the Mapleton City Park for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Chief Jared Clausen responded to the call and made contact with the driver of the vehicle. K9 Blitz was deployed to sniff the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 53 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 125 grams of marijuana and marijuana products, illegal prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
The Mapleton Police Department arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Freihage, 28, of Pisgah, for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule 4 drugs, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp violations, and prohibited acts.
The Mapleton Police Department seized the narcotics, packaging materials, and paraphernalia.
Freihage was transported to the Monona County Jail where to await his initial court appearance. According to online court records, Freihage posted a $10,000 surety bond on Monday, Jan. 27. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Chief Clausen would like to thank the citizen who reported the incident and encourages the community to continue to report suspicious activities to the Mapleton Police Department.
