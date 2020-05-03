A number of photographers in the area have been traveling to different towns helping families capture this time of “social distancing.”
Molly Jensen of Saving Grace Photography first saw the idea in a news article on her Google homepage about a month ago.
“I thought it would be a great way to bring some joy to the areas around my hometowns of Charter Oak and Ute,” Jensen said.
She has taken pictures in Mapleton, Ute, Charter Oak, Soldier, Moorhead, Onawa, and Whiting, and she plans on doing some in Sioux City, too.
She said participants seemed excited about the idea and have been very grateful for the portraits they now have to document these challenging times.
“With so much change and uncertainty surrounding us at this time, I feel it is important to spread joy in any way we can, no matter how small,” Jensen said. “For me, that way is through photography. We are all in this together!”
Jensen’s favorite part of this whole experience is getting to see all the creativity in family posing.
“There have been so many unique ideas, ranging from photos of kiddos with their calves to a family Nerf gun war!” she said.
Olivia Goettsch of Olivia Grace Photography also wanted to help showcase what people have been up to since this quarantine started.
“I really wanted to give back to my community and provide an experience so that they could look back and remember how they experienced the spring of 2020,” Goettsch said.
She started her “Drive by Photoshoots” on March 25 in Correctionville and Washta. She has also been to Cushing, Cherokee, Holstein, Mapleton, Marcus, and surrounding countryside areas. Her last photo shoot was on April 6.
She said there were a lot of really creative ideas as some people would dress up, some would have signs, and some would include their pets.
“Everyone’s ideas were unique and fit their family,” Goettsch said.
She has enjoyed making connections, meeting new families, and has loved seeing how creative everyone was.
Sarah Timmerman of Moonlight Design Photography said the idea had been floating around the photography community for a little while, but she wasn’t sure she was going to jump on the bandwagon.
“But I am seriously glad I did!” Timmerman said as she’s now gone all over the place to take pictures.
She started in Onawa, then went to Turin, Danbury, Smithland, Sloan, and Oto. She has also been to several farms on gravel roads.
Timmerman said she was honestly surprised at first with the huge response she got for these “Front Porch” photos. Her favorite part has been getting out and speaking to people as she is a natural “chatterbox.” She added that it’s nice to share some funny quarantine stories, practice six-foot-away-air-hugs, and just laugh a little.
“This is a super unique situation we’re in,” she said. “The fact that folks wanna remember exactly where they were, and what they were doing during all this is actually pretty heartfelt.”
She has to say the humorous photos hold a special place in her heart.
Amy Cloud called her photo sessions, “Drive By Sessions.” She took photos throughout Anthon and Mapleton and even traveled to local some farms.
“The photos weren’t just on front steps. Sometimes it was at cattle farms near their livestock. Sometimes I was shooting in front of people’s businesses with dirt bikes,” Cloud said. “I just really wanted to incorporate who these families are and not just offer a basic photo on their steps.”
She added that everyone loved it as some really used it as an opportunity to be silly and capitalize on what’s been keeping them entertained throughout all of this, and some used it as an opportunity to get an updated formal family photo.
“Either way, I had an absolute blast with them all,” Cloud said.
She enjoyed getting to meet people that she had never met before, and she made some new friends in communities.
Cloud grew up in Anthon and went to college at Briar Cliff. After college, she lived in Omaha for two years before moving to Utah for seven years. She’s been back in Anthon for three-and-a-half years.
“This was an opportunity for me to meet some new faces,” Cloud said. “I loved seeing families getting back to what’s important – spending time together and having a blast doing so, even if it was for 10 minutes. Midwesterners are the nicest people, and I’m really proud to be from this area!”
She felt that it was important to keep happiness alive and well in these small communities.
“I know this has been hard on families mentally and or financially, and if I could do something to spread happiness, I’m all about it,” Cloud said. “It also really brought me a lot of happiness.”
