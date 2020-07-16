The Maple Valley girls softball team won the Spartanettes Invitational softball tournament hosted by West Monona by defeating Kingsley-Pierson 11-10. The softball girls are front row, left to right: Debbie Rose, Marilyn Ortner, Marla Scott, Brenda Tierney, Paula Kinney, and Kathy LeFebvre. Second row, left to right: Sheryl Kirkpatrick, Terri Kirkpatrick, Donna Collins, Marie Theobald, Marla Zediker, Carla Eichhorn, Cindy Lefebvre, and Becky LeFebvre. Those absent when the picture was taken was Linda Meyer.