Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 22, 2010
The Monona County Economic Development Partnership will host a free training session at the Ute Community Building on Aug. 4 on the topic of Blogging Boot Camp and Why to Start a Blog. The session is for entrepreneurs, small business owners, employees, and potential business owners and will cover topics relevant to and critical for small business success.
Jonathan Dale Wimmer of Mapleton has received a Yellow and Blue Scholarship for the 2010-2011 academic year at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. He is a sophomore majoring in agricultural education. He is the son of Dale and Brenda Wimmer of Mapleton.
The Mapleton Legion Auxiliary held its monthly meeting at the Beef and Brew. Kiley Kuhl gave an impressive report on her trip to Girls State. Members present voted to give the American Legion $200 for the purchase of more new chairs. Election of officers was held with Marguerite Nelson elected President; Melva Wanamaker, Vice-President; Eunice Lundeen, Secretary; Shirley Hesse, Treasurer; Marjorie Buoey, Sgt. At Arms; Dorothy Jessen, Chaplain; and Darlene Utterback, Historian.
30 Years Ago
July 20, 2000
Mapleton’s Main Street is normally pretty quiet at night, but that is not the case right now. On Sunday night, city crews started tearing up Main Street to install a new storm sewer system. The project covers three blocks between Fourth and Seventh Streets, and the crews will do as much of the work as possible during the night so that Main Street can remain open during the day.
The Danbury Community Club is sponsoring a time capsule and members have spent the past year collecting items to be placed in it. Welte Vault of Danbury has donated a concrete burial vault, which will be buried in the Liston Township Cemetery north of Danbury later this summer. People who attended the All-School Reunion last weekend were given the opportunity to place items in the vault, along with the many other items from businesses and individuals already there. The plan is for the time capsule to be opened 100 from now.
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto softball team took on Odebolt-Arthur on June 29, coming away with a 3-1 victory. Amanda Moser was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits and retiring 14 batters. The varsity team has a conference record of 4-4 and an overall record of 12-12.
30 Years Ago
July 19, 1990
Donna Skow, owner of Donna’s Beauty Shop, has retired, after 45 years in business. She attended the Capital Beauty School in Omaha, Neb., and received her certificate one month after her husband left for the service. She had her first beauty shop in Omaha until she and her family moved to Castana. After several years, she moved her shop to Mapleton and has been there for the past 35 years.
James G. Koithan, formerly of Mapleton, a Creighton University student, received the degree of Juris Doctor at a Commencement Ceremony on May 19, 1990. He is the son of Betty Koithan of Sioux City and the late Gerhardt Koithan.
The Mapleton Rotary Club met July 2 and election of officers was held. Richard Hempenius will be the new President, Steve Root is the Vice-President, William Christensen is the Secretary, and Keith Robinson was elected Treasurer.
40 Years Ago
July 17, 1980
A benefit softball tournament will be held in Danbury on Sunday, July 20, for Kevin Tierney. He was injured on May 31 in an accident at a swimming pool and has been in the hospital since then. Kevin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hal Tierney of Danbury. The softball tournament will feature a game between Danbury men versus men from television station KTIV of Sioux City. The Danbury ladies will play the ladies from KTIV.
Lynn Welte and Patrick Boyle exchanged marriage vows on June 21, 1980, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury. Their parents are, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Welte and Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Boyle.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Bruning of Mapleton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8 with a dinner at St. Matthew Lutheran Church parlors. The event was hosted by their daughters and families, Mr. and Mrs. Tom (Karen) Heffner, Carrie and Kristie, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Young (Cynthia Heffner), and Sara, Mr. and Mrs. Bill (Enid) Creswell, Jeffery, and Lora Lyn.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1970
A tornado touched down near Rodney on July 14, nearly demolishing two farm sites and damaging several others. The storm hit the Dean Miller farm home southwest of Rodney, tearing off much of the top story of the house and flattening a barn. It then hit the Jay G. Prichard farm south of Rodney, causing severe damage to the house, garage, a car, and several outbuildings.
Navy Petty Officer First Class John T. Ortner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ortner of Danbury, was advanced to his present rank while serving at the Naval Air Station in San Diego, Calif.
A Music and Art Camp was held at Morningside College in Sioux City on July 5-12. Junior High students from Maple Valley who attended are JoAnn Cox, Lisa Kay Larson, and Peggy Lynn Fruehling, all of Castana, and John Dreher, Gregg Walsh, and Margo Phillips of Mapleton.
10 Years Ago
July 22, 2010
20 Years Ago
July 20, 2000
Kandi Teut, member of the Ricketts Fire Department, was presented with the Graybeard Award by the Fire Service Institute, a part of Iowa State University, during the Summer Fire School. Kandi has instructed Basic SCBA classes, the Flammable Liquids Class, and Advanced Search and Rescue Classes for the past ten years. She is currently the Ricketts Fire Chief.
Winners of the Herdsmanship Awards at Charter Oak Achievement Days are Chris Hollander, Swine; Missy Keating, Beef; Fred Jepsen, Sheep; and Ales Dorale, Traveling Trophy.
30 Years Ago
July 19, 1990
Rod and Trisha Goben of rural Charter Oak raises purebred Brittany dogs. They now have nine little puppies running around. Rod is an avid hunter and purchased a Brittany four years ago. The breed is known for its bird dog skills. Since Boomer, the male dog, worked so well, the Goben’s decided on raising some purebred puppies.
Two Ute residents will be among the competitors for the title of Monona County Fair Queen. Stacie Riddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Riddle, is sponsored by Ruth’s Sweet Shop. Regina Aronson, daughter of Lloyd and Carol Aronson, is sponsored by the Mapleton Livestock Auction.
40 Years Ago
July 18, 1980
Karen Elizabeth Gries, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Gries of Charter Oak, and James L. McCord, son of Mrs. Beverly Reincke of Omaha and Oscar McCord of Glenwood, were married on May 17, 1980, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha.
Mrs. Herb Kuhlmann and Mrs. Richard Fisher hosted an open house Sunday afternoon at the Bertha Kuhlmann home in honor of her 80th birthday.
