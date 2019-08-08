Escape the city lights to witness a natural phenomenon – the Perseid Meteor Shower.
Woodbury County Conservation’s Meteor Shower program is free and open to the public for all ages. This will take place at Southwood Conservation Area on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 p.m. Southwood is located one mile south of Smithland. Meet at the far parking lot by the ponds and wear sturdy walking shoes for a short hike.
The Perseid meteor showers occur in August and create what most consider the best and most reliable meteor display for Northern Hemisphere observers.
Learn about stars, meteors, and the natural night sky. Observers are welcome to stay within the park past normal park hours due to the showers typically peaking later in the evening around midnight.
Pre-registration is appreciated by calling the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838.
