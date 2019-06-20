The MVAO Elementary (Mapleton Center) students attended the final Reading Celebration for the year on Wednesday, May 29. Mrs. Blake presented the perfect attendance awards. Perfect attendance awards were presented to Delani Welte, Haley Jensen, Emma Pithan, Rick Masters, and Ella Brown.
