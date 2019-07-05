Laura Perez, a University of Iowa student from Mapleton, was one of more than 4,800 UI undergraduate, graduate, and professional students to participate in graduation ceremonies in May.
Perez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
The UI's spring 2019 graduates had an average cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.16 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, 16 percent of the graduating class graduated with multiple majors and 355 undergraduates graduated with honors.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
