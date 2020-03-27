Staley’s Catering left for a chicken dinner in Norwalk on Sunday, March 15, just like they do for so many catering events.
With everything happening in the United States and Iowa due to COVID-19, Staley’s was in contact with the Norwalk Catholic Church on Saturday to make sure things were still a go for their chicken dinner on Sunday.
Staley’s had catered an event in Audubon on Saturday, March 14, and everything went fine. But Allen said they already had a number of people call to cancel their events for the upcoming weeks.
Rick Staley arrived at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to start loading and the crew arrived at 5:30 a.m. They got the mashed potatoes and green beans ready and breaded the chicken and left Charter Oak at 7 a.m. They had made the coleslaw on Saturday.
When the crew arrived in Norwalk around 9:30 a.m., they greeted Rick by saying the Bishop of the Des Moines Diocese at 8 a.m. had cancelled all masses and church activities for the next eight weeks.
The crew headed back to Charter Oak. Along the way, Rick tried calling Allen Staley. Allen and his wife, Peggy, were in church at the time and didn’t answer.
They called Rick back and Allen went to the catering center.
“We had no idea how we were going to get rid of 1,350 pieces of chicken,” Allen said. That amount of chicken was to feed 600 people.
Peggy posted to the Staley’s Facebook page that due to a canceled event, Staley’s would have chicken available for sale beginning around 12:45 p.m.
Allen said they had people starting to line up at noon, and Rick wasn’t even back yet.
They sold two-piece chicken dinners and sides for $6 and eight-piece chicken for $1 a piece.
“We weren’t ready for it. We had no idea. Family was coming in and employees were coming in to help out,” Allen said.
People came from Mapleton, Danbury, Schleswig, Denison, Vail, Dow City, Dunlap, Ute, Soldier, Moorhead, and even Mondamin to get chicken. At one point, the line was half a block long.
“We couldn’t keep up,” Allen said. “We had four fryers going, so we had 200 pieces of chicken in the fryers at a time. We were cooking 200 pieces every 20 minutes.”
The first pan of chicken went out around 12:15 p.m., and it didn’t slow down until 3:30 p.m. Toward the end, they were afraid they were going to run out. Staley’s went back and breaded 200 more pieces of chicken, bringing the total to 1,550 pieces.
“We have never done anything like this before and hopefully never have to do it again,” Allen said. “We had no idea and had minutes to prepare. We didn’t have a system.”
Staley’s usually cooks for an hour and a half to prepare for the opening rush to get a buildup of chicken, but they just couldn’t keep up with the crowd that gathered in Charter Oak.
They were overwhelmed with the response from their customers.
“We were just hoping to get rid of the chicken,” Allen said. “We really want thank all our faithful customers, friends and family, and employees for coming to our aid. We made it work. It was overwhelming, but awesome!”
