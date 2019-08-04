Penny Wars
Horn Memorial Staff teamed up for a Penny War to raise money for the Mid Sioux “Kits for Kidz” program. This activity raised $875.35 – enough to purchase 35 backpacks for the MidSioux back-to-school program that supports area kids in need. Pictured on the left are Jill Wingert, Tammie Dausel, and Betty Nippert. On the right are Glen Winekauf, Sarah Harm, Erin Dausel, and Lorraine Davis.

