P. Kay Cmelik selected as Des Moines City Clerk

The Des Moines City Council has named Paula “Kay” Cmelik as the new city clerk. Cmelik replaces City Clerk Diane Rauh who retires at the end of September after a 35-year tenure with the city.
Cmelik joins the City of Des Moines with 28 years of experience in local government. She has served as city clerk and finance director for the City of Grinnell since 2006 and previously served as city clerk and administrator for the City of Hartley. Additionally, Cmelik holds several volunteer community leadership roles and currently chairs the Iowa Certification Committee for Municipal Professionals. She is a native of the Mapleton area.
“Kay has worked her way up as a respected industry leader across the state of Iowa,” said Des Moines City Councilman Chris Coleman. “Her current and past colleagues championed her ethics, friendly personality, and keen understanding of Iowa laws and procedures. She inherits an amazing team and chief deputy clerk; together they will serve Des Moines residents with distinction and compassion.”
Cmelik stated “I am excited to serve as the next City Clerk for the City of Des Moines. I look forward to new challenges and opportunities of working for a larger community. I am truly humbled to be part of such a great organization.”
Cmelik will assume her new responsibilities in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.