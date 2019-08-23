Ortner students
A number of MVAOCOU High School students with the Ortner Scholarship Foundation help with the activities in the park during Ute Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 17. Pictured are Tayen Cornelius, Calvin Homolka, Noah Oberreuter, Cody Rosburg, Camric Hamann, Drew Oberreuter, Brady Seuntjens, Kolby Scott, Hunter Dixon, Jacob Welte, Tyler Ohlmeier, Nick Collins, Justice McCartney, Ethan Streck, Keely Kuhlmann, SydneyFundermann,Calliyeah Mareau, Molly Fitzpatrick, Sydney Welte, Maria Swanson, and Lindsey Sisco

