Twenty-one MVAOCOU seniors received an Ortner Scholarship during commencement in May. The amount of $29,750 was awarded to high school seniors to help pay for their college education. The scholarships ranged between $500 to $3,500.
With the rising cost of college tuition, scholarships like the Ortner Scholarship help lighten the financial cost for students.
The Ortner Scholarship Foundation was established by Gary and Leah Ortner at the urging of their good friend, Larry Mordhorst, to create a remembrance in honor of their children, Jamie Jo and Jason, who tragically passed away in 1997.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization that annually awards post-secondary education scholarships to graduating students. Scholarships started being awarded to the Charter Oak-Ute Class of 2006, of which Jamie would have been a member. Starting with the Class of 2018, all MVAOCOU graduates were eligible to apply to receive a scholarship.
Students are encouraged to participate in foundation activities because a main component of how much is awarded is based on service to Ortner Scholarship Foundation events, community service, academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, and the essays outlining their goals for the future.
Students with the foundation have helped with a number of events in the community, like Ute Fun Days, Halloween party, and the Mapleton Ambulance supper, to name a few activities.
The golf tournament was started in 2004 to raise additional funds each year, along with an auction to raise money.
Over the course of the past 14 years, over $250,000 has been awarded in scholarships to 261 graduating students. As the tournament has matured, students who were recipients have become participants, adding to a very passionate group of community members, family, and friends who support the tournament and foundation.
A number of former graduates that have received an Ortner Scholarship have returned to the area to pursue their careers and some have gotten involved in the community.
The Ortner Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the foundation and a great opportunity for students to be involved in serving the foundation. The annual golf tournament is held at Willow Vale Golf Course in Mapleton. This year’s tournament will be held on Saturday, July 27. Between entry fees, hole sponsors, and other donations, the tournament has helped raise thousands of dollars each year.
There are various duties that students can help with at the tournament, and all students in high school are encouraged to participate. The tournament is a great opportunity for student involvement and also a way to raise funds for the scholarships awarded, all while having a great time.
In conjunction with the tournament, a silent auction/live auction will also be held. Families and friends can remember their loved ones by having their names added to a Memory Pole. Individuals or businesses who are interested in donating auction items can contact Fred Sweers at 712-870-3041.
The Ortner Scholarship Foundation thanks everyone who has helped with this cause and looks forward to supporting students further their education for years to come.
