Ortner Scholarship Golf Tournament canceled this year
For the first time in 16 years, golfers didn’t take to the Willow Vale Golf Course or fill the clubhouse for the Ortner Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, July 25. Larry Mordhorst was the one who originally picked for the golf tournament to be held on the last Saturday in July each year.
The foundation was established by Gary and Leah Ortner, at the urging of their good friend Larry Mordhorst, to create a remembrance in honor of their children, Jamie Jo and Jason, who tragically passed away in 1997.
The golf tournament was started in 2004 to raise additional funds each year, along with an auction to raise money. The golf tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the foundation and a great opportunity for students to be involved in serving the foundation.
Fred Sweers, who serves as the financial advisor for the foundation, said it was easy to cancel the tournament from a safety standpoint for the community and all those involved from golfers to students to the volunteers and employees.
On average, there are between 180 to 192 golfers, 30 to 40 students, and 24 to 36 volunteers (core members of the golf tournament committee, staff members of First State Bank, and parents and other volunteers) who take part in the tournament each year. Some of the members of the committee don’t see each other a lot during the year except when they get together to plan the golf tournament.
“It was very hard to make the decision to cancel the tournament because of the people who are a part of this have a strong desire to continue to build the foundation and it’s cause,” said Sweers.
Contributions from the golf tournament and auction allow the Ortner Scholarship Foundation to be able to award more money in scholarships to high school seniors in the future. The nonprofit organization annually awards post-secondary education scholarships to graduating students of MVAOCOU. Scholarships started being awarded to the Charter Oak-Ute Class of 2006, of which Jamie would have been a member.
Over the course of the past 15 years, over $280,000 has been awarded in scholarships to 281 graduating students. The scholarships ranged between $500 to $3,500. This year, 20 members of the Class of 2020 were awarded a total of $32,000 in scholarships. Sweers said this senior class will be prepared for life after dealing with unknowns and uncertainties created by COVID-19.
Becky Kunze has been involved with the Ortner Scholarship Foundation since it started. She and her husband, Rod, are very good friends with Gary and Leah Ortner and their daughter Aubry would have been in Jason’s class.
“We wanted to be involved,” Kunze said as it’s important to continue the kids’ (Jamie and Jason) memory and support the family.
Both of the Kunze’s daughters, Aubry (2010) and Karly (2013), received Ortner Scholarships and were very involved in helping with community activities and helping with the Ortner Golf Tournament. Kunze has helped with the golf tournament every year (setting up the silent auction items, etc.). Last year was the first year she golfed in the tournament.
A lot of preparation and planning goes into organizing the Ortner Scholarship Golf Tournament each year. Kunze said she missed going to the meetings to prepare for the golf tournament and the fellowship that the group has formed over the years.
Sweers added that “normal” golf tournaments will come back in the future, and the foundation is planning to have a golf tournament in 2021. It will be held on Saturday, July 31, the last Saturday of the month. If you are in a financial position to give to the Ortner Scholarship Foundation, checks can be made payable to the Ortner Scholarship Foundation and mailed to First State Bank in Mapleton.
