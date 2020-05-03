Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a two-part online workshop in the spring and fall of 2020 for anyone interested in learning more about identifying and foraging local mushrooms.
The first spring workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 6-7 p.m. The workshops will be offered via Zoom.
To register, go online to bit.ly/isumushroom2020. The deadline to register is Friday, May 1. The workshop is limited to 300 participants. Course fee is free of charge. For questions about online registration, contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff at kbrink@iastate.edu or Carter Oliver at cpoliver@iastate.edu.
Instructor Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, PhD, is a Diagnostician and Extension Plant Pathologist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She fell in love with mushrooms while studying microbiology in college and teaches Morel and Oyster Mushroom Certification classes for the state.
Foraging and consumer awareness is important, and there are always risks associated with consuming wild mushrooms. Participants in this virtual workshop will discuss proper identification traits, foraging safety, distinguishing between edible and non-edible varieties, and best harvesting practices, including how to avoid any potential post-harvest contamination.
Those who register for both spring and fall online workshops will receive a free Safe Mushroom Foraging Guide developed and published by Dr. Rodriguez Salamanca and her team.
For more information contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff, Horticulture Educator with Woodbury County Extension, at kbrink@iastate.edu or 712-276-2157, or Carter Oliver, County Director with Harrison County Extension and Outreach, at cpoliver@iastate.edu or 712-644-2105.
