The Monona County Extension and Outreach office is inviting local residents and families to sign up for a plot in the Onawa Community Garden. The raised-bed garden is located on the grounds of the old Central School in Onawa.
The Onawa Community Garden was originally funded by a grant in 2015 from the Community Partnership for Protecting Children’s Neighborhood Networks. RAGBRAI grant funds helped expand the number of available garden plots and add a water hydrant to the property in 2019.
Residents can reserve a garden plot by contacting the Extension Office. There is no fee for the garden space. Participants will be asked to sign and follow the garden guidelines.
If you have any questions or would like a garden plot, call Melissa at the Monona County Extension Office (currently working from home) at 515-231-9896 or email mbeerman@iastate.edu.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has ample horticulture and garden resources available. Visit hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/.
