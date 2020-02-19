The MVAOCOU gym was full of excitement as the Rams hosted a Class 1A District Wrestling Meet on Saturday. The top two place finishers by the end of the day in each weight class would be advancing to the State Wrestling Tournament. That energy grew louder as MVAOCOU freshman Kolby Scott took to the mat at 170 lbs.
Scott faced Sterling Rodman of East Sac County in his opening match. After trailing early in the match, Scott flipped the table in the final period to pin Rodman in 4:57.
In the first place match, Scott was pinned by Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center, Neola in 1:12. Scott’s hopes of advancing to State weren’t done, though. In the consolation bracket, Levi Sleezer of Alta-Aurelia won a 12-7 decision over Rodman to force a wrestle back against Scott.
Scott was all business when he stepped to the mat in the second place match against Sleezer. It only took Scott 57 seconds to pin Sleezer and earn his first trip to the State Wrestling Tournament.
The State Wrestling Tournament gets underway in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 20. Class 1A will conclude day one of the tournament as they will start action at 6 p.m. Scott enters the State Tournament with a record of 34-10. He will face sophomore Max Kohl of Lisbon in his opening match. Kohl has a record of 37-10 going into State.
Action will continue on Friday, Feb. 21, as the Class 1A quarterfinals will be at 2:30 p.m. with the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinals and finals in all classes will begin on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., and the finals will begin at 6 p.m. Look for compete results from the State Wrestling Tournament in next week’s Mapleton Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.