U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) announced on Oct. 10 that her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county in Iowa throughout October and November to provide assistance with casework for constituents. Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties across the state to assist Iowans with casework involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs, and to hear their concerns on policy issues important to them on behalf of the Senator.
“Whether it’s an issue you are having with Social Security payments, or a problem with eligibility at the VA, my staff and I are here to help,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “My offices across Iowa can assist with all sorts of trouble that can come up when dealing with federal agencies. Throughout October and November, my staff will be offering traveling office hours in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties to make sure we are available and accessible to all Iowans. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if we can help.”
Those who are seeking help with a federal agency but are unable to attend the traveling office hours, can contact one of the Senator’s offices directly, or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.Senate.Gov.
Traveling Office Hours in the area include:
• Crawford County – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2-3 p.m., Denison Norelius Community Library, 1403 First Ave. South, Denison.
• Harrison County – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Missouri Valley Public Library, Fireside Room, 420 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley.
• Ida County – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2-3 p.m., Ida Grove Public Library, 100 E. Second St., Ida Grove.
• Monona County – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Ave., Onawa.
• Pottawattamie County – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9-10 a.m., Walnut City Hall, 229 Antique City Dr., Walnut.
• Shelby County – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1:45-2:45 p.m., Harlan Public Library, 718 Court St., Harlan.
• Woodbury County – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2-3 p.m., Correctionville City Hall, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.