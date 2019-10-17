Wednesday, October 2 – BBQ Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, October 4 – Cranberry Chicken Salad, Green Pea Salad, Potato Chips, Croissant, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk
Monday, October 7 – Hot Ham and Cheese, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Cranapplesauce, Coffee, Milk
Wednesday, October 9 – Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, October 11 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday. October 14 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Ice Cream, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, October 16 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Tossed Salad, Texas Bread, Cinnamon Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing
Friday, October 18 – Chicken A La King, Baked Sweet Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Biscuit, Pineapple Tidbits, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, October 21 – Homemade Meatloaf, Tomato Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Dinner Roll, Fig Bar, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, October 23 – Beef Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce & Tomato, Refried Beans, Mexican Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Taco Sauce, Sour Cream
Friday, October 25 – Sloppy Joe, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, October 28 – Breaded Pollock, Scalloped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Wheat Bread, Oatmeal Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Tartar Sauce
Wednesday, October 30 – Beef Stew, Tossed Salad, Biscuit, Cherry Red Betty, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Ranch Dressing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.