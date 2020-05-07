The number of positive cases in Iowa has grown to 9,703 as of Monday, May 4.
This number has continued to grow with the high volume of tests being processed over the last week. On Saturday, May 2, 757 positive cases were reported. On Sunday, May 3, there were 528 positive cases and on Monday, May 4, 534 additional positive cases were reported (beginning the total to 9,703).
A total of 57,161 tests have been conducted for a per capita rate of one in every 55 Iowans who have been tested. There have been a total of 47,458 negative cases.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced the 85% of Monday’s positive cases are from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.
The statewide total of deaths stands at 188.
Over the last week, positive cases of COVID-19 have grown rapidly in Crawford County with 78 cases now reported in the county.
“As of right now, there are 78 confirmed positive coronavirus cases for residents of Crawford County,” stated a post on the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice, and Public Health Facebook page. “Yes, that’s a big increase. Yes, you need to stay home if you’re sick. Yes, this may be an inconvenience BUT you are spreading the virus to others who could become very sick. Yes, we all need to be mindful of social distancing and stay at least 6 ft. apart. Please keep doing your part to stop the spread of this virus.”
On Monday, May 4, a third “Test Iowa” site opened in Sioux City. Woodbury County has a total of 1,252 positive cases.
Monona County also reported three more positive cases (two male 41-60 age and one female 61-80) over the last week, bringing the total to 10 in the county.
Wednesday, May 6, is National Nurses Day. Take time to recognize not only nurses, but all healthcare professionals who continue to help patients during this coronavirus pandemic.
