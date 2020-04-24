West Central Community Action Head Start and Early Head Start provides early educational services for children.
Families who live within Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties and have a child under the age of five are eligible to participate in the programs. Families must qualify to enroll; however, income is not a limiting factor for all programs.
Program availability is limited and spaces fill up quickly. To learn more, visit the WCCA website at www.westcentralca.org for more information. Apply online now for the 2020-2021 school year.
Head Start is a scholarship-based program that supports and grows your child’s love for learning and gets them moving in the right direction for future success in school and in life. Head Start is a family program that offers a broad range of services for children and their families. Families that have children with special needs are encouraged to apply.
In addition to interactive and age appropriate pre-school classroom activities, children in the Head Start and Early Head Start programs receive medical and dental screenings and nutrition guidance. Head Start and Early Head Start families can actively participate in parenting workshops, lead parent groups, and volunteer in their child’s classroom.
