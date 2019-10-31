Friday, November 1 – Liver & Onions or Beef w/Onion Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Succotash, Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, November 4 – Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Cheesy Whipped Potatoes, Diced Beets, Wheat Roll, Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, November 6 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Hot Dog Bun, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, November 8 – Pork Loin, Supreme Sauce, Mashed Red Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Dinner Roll, Spice Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, November 11 – CLOSED for HOLIDAY
Wednesday, November 13 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Ice Cream, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, November 15 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Tossed Salad, Texas Bread, Cinnamon Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing
Monday, November 18 – Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples w/Raisins, Biscuit, Orange Juice, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, November 20 – Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Breadstick, Mixed Fruit, Coffee, Milk
Friday, November 22 – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cauliflower w/Cheese Sauce, Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, November 25 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, November 27 – Thanksgiving Meal – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Dressing, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Pumpkin Pie, Milk, Margarine
Friday, November 29 - Closed for Holiday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.