Friday, November 1 – Liver & Onions or Beef w/Onion Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Succotash, Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, November 4 – Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Cheesy Whipped Potatoes, Diced Beets, Wheat Roll, Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, November 6 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Hot Dog Bun, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, November 8 – Pork Loin, Supreme Sauce, Mashed Red Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Dinner Roll, Spice Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, November 11 – CLOSED for HOLIDAY

Wednesday, November 13 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Ice Cream, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, November 15 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Tossed Salad, Texas Bread, Cinnamon Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing

Monday, November 18 – Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples w/Raisins, Biscuit, Orange Juice, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, November 20 – Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Breadstick, Mixed Fruit, Coffee, Milk

Friday, November 22 – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cauliflower w/Cheese Sauce, Wheat Roll, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, November 25 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, November 27 – Thanksgiving Meal – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Bread Dressing, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Pumpkin Pie, Milk, Margarine

Friday, November 29 - Closed for Holiday

