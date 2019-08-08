Candidates for city council members and/or mayor now file their nomination petitions and affidavit of candidacy with the County Auditor.
The Auditor will be responsible for reviewing and accepting or rejecting them. Nomination papers can be picked up at the Auditor’s office or your local city clerk.
Candidate filing will begin for cities with the Primary provision Aug. 12-29, by 5 p.m., which include the towns of Castana, Moorhead, Rodney, Soldier, Turin, and Whiting.
Those cities with Chapter 45 provisions will file Aug. 26 through Sept. 19, by 5 p.m., which include Blencoe, Mapleton, Onawa, and Ute.
Remember, file with the Monona County Auditor NOT your city clerks. Any questions, feel free to contact the Monona County Auditor at 712-433-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.