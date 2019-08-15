The Schleswig Public Library is adding a Cookbook section in the library and library staff are looking for some gently used church and school cookbooks.
If you have some extra ones or some that you don’t use anymore, the library might be a new home for them. Many people like those recipes from the days given by our ancestors or you just run across a good recipe. If you find that recipe, the library staff will make a copy of it for you.
With school fast approaching, students, have you checked out the accelerated reader books the library has on the shelves? The children’s section has a new look. The walls have been freshly painted, giving them an eye-catching look.
One speaker event coming up is on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. covering Aldo Leopold, who writes about the breathtaking lathery beauty of the American Landscape. This Speaker Series will be given by Larry Grill.
Speaking of Larry Grill, have you read his book Schleswig in Iowa? The library has a copy of it. It is very interesting and contains a lot of information on our history.
As always, the library had some new books on the shelves. “The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans, “Summer by the Tides” by Denise Hunter, “Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer are just a few of them.
