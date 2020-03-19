At the city council meeting, on March 11, 2020, the council accepted the resignation of Mapleton Police Departments Chief Jared Clausen. His last day as chief will be March 31, 2020.
Jared has accepted a position with the Ida County Sheriffs Department. We want to thank Jared for his years of service. We congratulate him on his new role and wish him and Blitz all the best.
Jared will however be staying on with us after April 1 in a part-time role to aid in the transition and finishing up cases he is currently working on.
Rest assured, the level of police enforcement will not waver in Mapleton during this time. We have already had meetings with Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt. He will be working with the City of Mapleton to continue service levels and will be very involved as we decide what direction we will be moving towards. All options will be considered at this time.
A special council meeting will be announced in the very near future. We are looking at not only a short-term solution, but also a long-term plan.
If you wish to discuss your opinions, you may contact me, or any city council member, to have your voice heard. We will also publish the date of special council meeting so anyone can attend if they wish.
