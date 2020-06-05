With the Governor’s proclamation on May 26, Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck posted a brief update as it pertains to city services.
• Campgrounds – No real changes. At this time, the restrooms at the Roadside Park Campground will remain closed. There are no public restrooms at North View Acres.
• Outdoor Playgrounds – Until June 1, 2020, all outdoor playgrounds shall continue to be closed. Playgrounds can open June 1, 2020. At this time we will not open the bathrooms, as we cannot meet the requirements of having them cleaned to meet standards. I would also highly recommend bringing your own hand sanitizer and teach your children not to touch their face until they clean their hands. If you feel you must, you can also bring your own wipes to clean equipment, such as swings, before your kids play. You must also practice social distancing from other families. Once again, if you do not feel comfortable taking your children to the park, please don’t. The new swings will be installed on June 1. The shelter house will remain closed also, unless you can meet the same requirements as the community building list below.
• Community Building - We could open the building for rent, but groups are still limited to 10. Senior Citizen Centers are still ordered to remain closed. At this time, the community building will remain closed unless you receive permission from City Hall to have an event. To receive permission, you must submit a plan that details the event and how many people will attend.
Mayor Brent Streck posted this information on his Facebook page on May 26 at 2 p.m.
