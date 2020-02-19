Feb. 13, 2020
During the City Council Meeting on Feb. 12, we discussed street signs. We had complaints in four areas.
1 - 6th Street and Heisler. The council decided to add yield signs north and south on 6th street at this location.
2 - Walnut and 9th. The council voted to add a stop sign on 9th street at this T intersection.
3 - 3rd and Ring. The council voted to add yield signs on 3rd street to slow down traffic heading north and south at this location.
4 - Sioux Street (E16) coming into town from the west. We will be working with the county on this area. The initial plan is to update the old worn-out signs so they are more visible. If this does not help slow traffic, we will then look at other options, like rumble strips or adding a stop sign.
All these changes will be put in place as soon as possible.
Feb. 13, 2020
Here is the monthly update on the call volume for emergency services through the Law Enforcement Center from 1/1/2020 through 2/12/2020.
Fire Department:
1 - Mutual Aid with Castana for a Structure fire.
Ambulance:
1 - Stroke Call; 2 - Trauma Calls; 1 - Transfer; 19 - 911 Calls
Police:
2 - Property Damage Accidents; 1 - Alarm; 1 - Citizen Assist; 2 - Civil Matter; 1 - Civil Paper Service; 1 - Domestic Disturbance; 3 - Driving Complaints; 1 - Drug Possession; 1 - Follow Up; 4 - Info; 1 - Keys locked in Vehicle; 1 - Special Assignment; 1 - Suspicious Person; 2 - Suspicious Vehicle; 35 - Traffic Stops; 1 - Unwanted Subject(s); 2 - Welfare Checks
Total of 84 calls for this time period. This list does not represent some of the hard calls all our services had recently. Some of the investigations are still on going.
As always, if you have any questions, just let me know.
Also, if you have not had a chance to hear Jeff Pratt speak about the need for a new safety center, please go to one of his town halls before you vote. There is a real need, but they also have done a tremendous amount of work to keep it affordable for the county. Please don’t vote without knowing the true facts. He has a sheet that shows what the tax increase will be. He is happy to sit down with anyone to go over the project.
