Update on the Mapleton Swimming Pool
August 6 at 11:30 a.m.
The Mapleton swimming pool is leaking water. The pool was built in 1938 and it’s held up very well.
Mayor Streck said they have noticed higher than normal water usage. The guy that delivers the chemicals for the pool is also a licensed diver and took a look.
This is a picture of him going along the joints in the pool. He put a dye next to the joint and if it gets sucked into the crack he marks it as a leak.
“With 10 days left in the season we decided to wait and not slap a bunch of expensive bandaids on it,” Streck said. “Once the pool is drained we will get an estimate to repair. This will then be submitted to the council to see how we want to proceed.”
The search for grants has already begun.
The pool passed the annual state inspection on Aug. 5 with high marks.
Sunday, Aug. 16, will be the last day of the Mapleton Swimming Pool will be open for the 2020 season. The pool will be open from 12:30-5 p.m. and be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for floaty night. The Mapleton Chamber will be handing out free ice cream treats.
Internet in Mapleton
August 5 at 4 p.m.
What’s happening with the city internet upgrade? I am getting that question a lot.
Here is an update. We had a delay in upgrading some of old equipment. Think of it as installing brand new software on an old Windows 7 computer. Doesn’t always work well!
All firmware is now updated. We have the dedicated fiber optic line from Sgt. Bluff to Mapleton in place and isolated. The new equipment has been installed on both sides. So here is what’s next.
Please be aware that internet service will be disrupted on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, at midnight. This will be completed by roughly 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
At this point they will be separating the one service group in town into five. They will also connect and test the transmission line connection to Sgt. Bluff. The new system is also designed to be scale-able, which means if we get a large new business or more homes in town we can handle it without slowing the network down again.
If there should be an issue with the switch over we will let everyone know.
Sorry for the delay in this upgrade being completed.
It was scheduled to be done by the end of July. But the end result should be worth waiting for!
Truck Parking
August 5, 3:30 p.m.
The new truck parking area is located between the City Electric Shop and the old Mapleton Grain.
The reason we selected this area was for many reasons. Mainly it was the most flat area that the city already owned. It is also right off the highway and easily accessible without having to drive through residential areas. Also the nearest house is blocks away, so trucks and refer trailers can run overnight and not bother anyone.
We used the millings from the resurfacing street projects, so the city cost to create this area was very minimal.
It is available for truckers who live in town to use on a short-term basis. Semi trucks only! First come first serve. We have room to add more spots if needed.
We are always looking for input on how we can make this better. Message or call me with input.
In these pictures you can see the preferred way to park. We ask that if at all possible you back in. Please do not pull out straight to the street to the east. The street was not designed to handle the weight from the side.
The city is working on rules that will put in place. Nothing crazy but just to make sure the space is used as designed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.