Posted on Wednesday, June 10, 11:30 a.m.
I have been waiting so long to announce this! This is going to be long, but very worth the read!
Let talk about internet service levels in Mapleton. As most of you know the city is 50/50 partners in the Mapleton Communication Business with Long Lines. The internet service has been less than satisfactory, especially lately with all the kids and people working from home.
Since before I took office, I have been in talks with Long Lines. When I took office, I could have more in depth conversations with them. William Gaukel and his Long Lines team have been great to work with!
First, let’s discuss why we have issues. I am going to spare you all the tech lingo and use basic terms. We are on a shared line with four to five other towns. On one “line,” you can have up to 800 modems. Over the years, we have kept adding homes and businesses. Currently, we can see 796 modems on that shared line. It is just way too bogged down.
Also, in Mapleton, all the modems are separated through four nodes (connection points), but those nodes are all tied together further causing a slow down. They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease. I have been squeaking, and we are definitively getting some grease.
Here is the plan to move forward. They have been working on getting a dedicated fiber optic line directly from Sergeant Bluff that would not be shared with any other town. That is done. They also needed to order a lot of new equipment to run a system to handle much faster speed than we currently have. Most of that equipment has been received. There was a long delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The next step is a new network switch that needs to be installed in Mapleton. Then they will separate the four nodes in town to also help increase the speed. This will be about 150 modems on our network instead of almost 800.
Here is a rough timeline, subject to change:
• June 16: Install new equipment into the Mapleton facility.
• June 30: Energize the new fiber line from Sergeant Bluff.
• Early July: Test the system before it goes live.
• July 28: System switch over for the City of Mapleton.
Bottom line, this means at least an estimated 15 times better internet speed for the City of Mapleton residents and businesses!
This also gives us a better way to expand to meet the needs of the future demand. We are trying to attract new businesses here. We need increased internet speed to do that. We are currently working on a five-year housing plan. We need faster internet to attract people to build new homes here.
This is one big step to increase the attraction of Mapleton and to better service the residents we already have.
This is also going to be very important for students if the school has to go to remote learning during the next school year. MVAO had a Facebook post about the upcoming school year this morning. We need to make sure students have the internet speeds they need to continue their education.
The only thing we cannot control is the wiring inside your homes and businesses. To take advantage of the increased speeds, you may need to look at upgrading your wiring and devices.
Please do nothing right now, and there is no need to call City Hall. Let’s see how your internet service changes once the upgrade is made. An old router, for example, may not be able to provide any more speed than you are getting now. If you are happy with what you get from the change, you will need to do nothing.
There may be changes in the dates, it’s the world we currently live in. We will post dates and times that service will be affected as they switch things over.
Things are about to get much better!
