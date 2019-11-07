Nomination papers for the office of Drainage District Trustee are available in the Drainage Office of the Monona County Courthouse in Onawa.
Listed as follows are the Drainage District and the term of the office, which is expiring:
• Nagel Drainage District (three-year term).
• Soldier Valley Drainage District, Division (three-year term).
• Upper Soldier Drainage District, Division I (three-year term).
One Trustee is to be elected from each Division.
Nomination papers to place a candidate on the ballot for the office of Trustee for the Drainage District Election to be held on Jan. 18, 2020, must be filed in the Drainage Office of the Monona County Courthouse in Onawa on or before Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.