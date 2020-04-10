When the restrictions were placed on mass gatherings, this affected gathering for worship. Churches in the area had to get creative on how they would offer worship services to their congregation even if they are not able to
meet face-to-face, especially during this time of Holy Week and Easter Sunday on April 12.
St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak
Making church services available to members at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak during these difficult times was easy. For about a year, St. John has been putting their regular Sunday services on the church’s YouTube channel.
Pastor Richard Merrill said there are three people in the church during the recording: someone runs the video camera, one person does the responses of the congregation and Pastor Merrill.
“We try to simulate a church service as we have hymns so it’s just not me talking for 30 minutes,” said Pastor Merrill.
All of the hymns are played off of a CD.
The church has a technology person that helps put the services online. While the church is empty and the service is online, it’s still a comfort to people because that’s what they’re use to.
“It’s important for people, especially in trying times, to connect to the Word of God. That’s where we get our strength,” Pastor Merrill said.
On Saturday, April 4, the church blocked off Main Street in Charter Oak for a “Drive-In Saturday Worship.”
Over 100 people attended as worshipers observed social distancing guidelines by staying in their cars. Pastor Merrill led worship in front of a semi-trailer. The liturgy and song lyrics were projected onto the side of the trailer.
Members stayed in their cars with the windows rolled up during the service. They were given a station to tune to on their FM car radio to listen to the service.
The Sunday School held a Palm Sunday parade down Main Street in Charter Oak the following morning. Children were with their families in their cars and displayed palms to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week. People watched the parade following all the public health guidelines.
The Lutheran Churches of Charter Oak – St. John, St. Paul, and Immanuel – are planning to host a drive-in Easter Sunrise service at 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12, on Main Street in Charter Oak.
Those attending the Easter Sunrise service are asked to enter from the south on Main Street. One or two church members will assist in parking cars. Worshipers will be able to hear the service on their car radios by turning to an assigned FM frequency. The frequency will be given on Sunday morning. The order of service will be projected on a trailer and will also be available from St. John’s Facebook page.
According to regulations announced by the Governor’s office, all participants in a drive-in service must drive up in a vehicle and remain in that same vehicle during the entire service. No one is to leave their vehicle. All vehicle windows must remain closed. Persons in a vehicle should include only those family or household members who have already been in close contact with one another, and there must be fewer than ten people in a vehicle. In case of inclement weather (rain or snow), the service will not be held. Any cancellation notice will be posted on St. John’s Facebook page.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute started the idea of doing “live streaming” church service during the winter, due to snowy weather conditions. They wanted to offer services to members even if the roads weren’t safe to travel on.
When the sanction was put into place to limit gatherings of 10 or less, St. Paul was ready with their “snow day” protocol. The church used this on one occasion prior to COVID-19.
Pastor Nathan Peitsch studied computer science during his undergraduate studies, so technology has always been familiar to him. He has set up an old camcorder on a tripod in the sanctuary and connects it to his computer for the live stream.
“It’s kind of weird cause I’m just standing there staring at a camera while I preach,” Pastor Peitsch said. He noted he’s heard of other pastors practicing in an empty sanctuary, but to him, it feels like he’s doing a practice run of his sermon.
The church’s live stream can be found on their Facebook page. If you type in www.facebook.com/stpaulsute/live, it pulls up all of the past live videos Pastor Peitsch has done.
He just picked up a new free streaming software that will help him with the Sunday School program he puts together for the kids. He noted that worship service (and sermon) is aimed more for the adults.
The church wanted to have something for the kids to show them that they care for them. At 9 a.m. before the normal service, Pastor Peitsch has Sunday School.
“In the midst of all of this, kids are stuck at home. They’re not able to go to school, not able to get out and see their friends,” Pastor Peitsch said, “so we wanted to give them a little bit of church and the Word of God at home just for them.”
The Board of Education at St. Paul helped put Sunday School packets together for the kids. There are a different activities for four weeks. The pastor and his wife dropped off packets to the kids that normally attend Sunday School. Packets are also available at the church and coloring sheets are available on their Facebook page.
Pastor Peitsch said it’s important to continue to have these services during these times as God’s word speaks to us in the midst of all situations we find ourselves in.
“It gives us hope, peace, and comfort, and especially during these times we need that,” he said.
Faith Bible Church in Mapleton
Faith Bible Church in Mapleton had talked about the idea of posting services online, but had never done it. Due to the restrictions of mass gatherings from COVID-19, the church was focused to do this, said Pastor Travis Kaufman.
Faith Bible does their online service different as they don’t “live stream.” Kaufman and worship leader Brian Smeltzer pre-record the service and upload it to the church’s website so it’s available on Sunday morning.
While the church had a Facebook page, they didn’t have a website, so Pastor Kaufman quickly put one together so they had a place to post the services. He added they will continue to add things to the website.
Kaufman said he doesn’t like recording the service as he would much rather be talking to a group of people.
“It’s terrible. It’s speaking to a camera, it is very weird,” he said. “I have to remember there is an attendance you are speaking to. They are just not present in the room. It’s hard.”
Having the service available online still brings people together, Kaufman added, as members miss out on that family feeling and seeing each another.
Some families have gathered around the TV on Sunday morning to watch the service together.
To help with the praise and worship music, Kaufman said they put together a “playlist” of YouTube videos that members can listen to together.
Kids in the church’s AWANA program have been using FaceTime to work through their workbooks together. Some of the high school students are doing Bible studies together with a program called Marco Polo. The kids recorded their thoughts/video to the site and others can log in and watch it at anytime.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig
Pastor Merle Mahnken said offering an online service is the only option during this situation. It’s something the church has never done before.
One of the church members, who has expertise in communications, approached Pastor Mahnken about setting up an online service before Governor Reynolds placed proclamation on gatherings.
Pastor Mahnken said while it’s different talking to an empty sanctuary, it’s still about bringing the message and the focus is still about Jesus.
“We still need to hear the good news,” Pastor Mahnken said. “Especially at times that are uncertain.”
The order of the worship is posted on the church’s website for members to follow along. The order of worship includes the readings, responses, and hymns. At this point, all of the music in the services has been from a recording that goes though the church sound system to help with the quality.
“We want to try and replicate the worship experience as closely as we can for people at home,” Pastor Mahnken said.
The church normally records the church services on DVDs for those homebound people that might not have the internet. Immanuel Lutheran has done this for many years even though there isn’t a great demand.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Mapleton/Danbury
Father Richard Ball has been a priest since 1977 and had never “lived streamed” a Mass before by himself. Due to COVID-19, Father Ball is now live streaming all of his Masses Tuesday through Friday and on Sundays.
Priests keep in contact with the Bishop through teleconferencing, and one of the ideas that was bought up was to “live stream” Masses. Father Ball thought live streaming was a good idea.
“Even though we can’t have people attend them (Mass), we attend them spiritually,” Father Ball said.
Father Ball likes technology, but knew what his limits were, so he found people that knew a lot about Facebook, how to live stream, and how to set it up to get him started.
He said it has been a blessing on how everyone has helped him with the new process. He live streams Mass from inside his house in Ida Grove.
“I’m caught off guard by how many people watch Mass, even my daily Mass,” Father Ball said. “I have over 200 people a day watch my daily Mass.”
He added he knows he wouldn’t get 200 people to a regular daily Mass. He also knows people miss being present in the church and the interaction with other people.
Father Ball said even though we aren’t socially close to one another, this Mass brings people together as he’s had people from Texas, Florida, and Kansas City view the Mass online.
Even though Father Ball struggles with live streaming Mass by himself, he loves doing it and has gotten better each week.
“I say, ‘The Lord be with you,’ and I’m expecting for somebody to say something back, but no one’s there to say anything back!” he said.
He has to remind himself to slow down as people need time to respond even though he can’t hear them.
On Friday, Father Ball’s Mass is centered more around the kids as he normally has Mass at Danbury Catholic on Friday morning.
“I forgot how difficult it was for the kids with all of this as they miss their friends and teachers,” Father Ball said.
Each Friday, he gives them a project. Their first project was to make their own cross.
