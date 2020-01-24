New teen library program in Mapleton

Calling all teens in Mapleton and surrounding areas, youth in grades sixth to 12th, come check out the Mapleton public library. A new and exciting program is now being offered, designed by and for the teens in our community. A group of teens have been hard at work planning this program, they are the Teen Advisory Team (TAT), and the group is planning programs to be held the third Friday of each month from 7-9 p.m. The program they have named is “TAT After Dark,” and it is open to all grades from six to 12. The first event will be Friday, Jan. 24, with activities planned around the participants’ age levels. Call 712-881-1312 if you have questions.

