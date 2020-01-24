Calling all teens in Mapleton and surrounding areas, youth in grades sixth to 12th, come check out the Mapleton public library. A new and exciting program is now being offered, designed by and for the teens in our community. A group of teens have been hard at work planning this program, they are the Teen Advisory Team (TAT), and the group is planning programs to be held the third Friday of each month from 7-9 p.m. The program they have named is “TAT After Dark,” and it is open to all grades from six to 12. The first event will be Friday, Jan. 24, with activities planned around the participants’ age levels. Call 712-881-1312 if you have questions.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
Top 10 List
-
All signs point to .... humor in Blair
-
Answers sought, plans disrupted after South Creek closes
-
BCS classified staff to see significant pay increase
-
IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
-
Blair firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
-
City of Missouri Valley – NOTICE TO BIDDERS AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
-
Bears spring to life late, earn rare win against Skutt
-
Driver narrowly escapes vehicle fire
-
One-vehicle accident near Dunlap kills Council Bluffs woman
-
OPPD one-third complete in containing spent fuel at Fort Calhoun Station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.