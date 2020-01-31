The new proposed design for the Public Safety Center will be constructed on the northeast side of the courthouse square, which would meet the needs of the county for the next 40 years. The new facility would have the ability to hold 32 inmates and be able to classify 10 different types of inmates, with a future expandability to 66 inmates at minimal cost. There will also be 24-hour holding cells.
The current Morton Building and radio tower on the courthouse grounds will not have to be moved. Pratt said this helps avoid additional costs.
The biggest problem with the current jail is that they can’t classify inmates. The new facility will meet current State and Federal jail standards and the future needs for the county.
The new Monona County Public Safety Center would house the emergency operations, a training center, communications center, sheriff administrative offices, and Onawa Police Department. The current communications center is located in the basement of the law enforcement center.
Pratt noted that the Board of Supervisors said that with the new center, the department wouldn’t be able to add staff. To help with this issue, the communications center would be located in the center of the new jail. They will also serve as the master control for the jail.
“We are not adding staff, we are just adding duties to current staff,” Pratt said.
The new Public Safety Center will be connected to the courthouse by a walkway.
Inmates will be directed out of their pods into the secure corridor to walk to the exercise area.
The electric locks on the doors would be operated by the control room, and staff would not be required to move them.
“We are making things more secure for the employees and the general public,” Pratt added.
Pratt said one of the biggest questions with the bond vote is the tax impact that comes with the maximum bond issue of $6.2 million.
“Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but I think we will be building infrastructure for the county,” he said. “Right now, the construction costs for the project are figured to cost $6.166 million.”
According to the property tax impact analysis draft done on Jan. 8, 2020, a residential property of the assessed value of $100,000, the estimated tax increase will be $28.02 per year for 19 years (bond term).
A commercial-industrial property with the assessed value of $100,000, the estimated tax increase will be $45.80 per year.
One acre of agricultural land will have an estimated tax increase is $0.65 per year. A 40-acre farm will have an estimated tax increase will be $26.01 per year.
There are two town hall meetings scheduled where the jail committee, construction consultant, and architect will be present to answer questions, give impact costs, and listen to concerns. The town hall in Mapleton will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Mapleton Community Center. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, a town hall meeting will be held at the Onawa Community Center. Both meetings start at 7 p.m.
Pratt wants people that are for and against the bond to attend the meetings so he can hear their concerns.
“We want to make sure everyone has the facts and figures,” he added.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Jail Committee area also planning on attending city council meetings in the county to explain to the councils the cost impact to cities and the need for the facility.
The Jail Committee has also looked into what would happen to the current law enforcement center. Pratt said there are a couple offices in the courthouse that have shown interest in the space. They looked into cost of tearing the building down for parking, but the communication systems/wiring would have to be moved if torn down. The building could be repurposed or sold to private entity, but the county has to have access to communication systems in the basement.
Pratt said one issue that hasn’t been solved is additional parking that is needed on the courthouse ground. Parking on court days can be tight.
In part of a plan, he said it would cost $60,000 to add more parking. This amount would be included in the bond.
Since the Public Safety Center is a “county-wide” project, Pratt said the Board of Supervisors and the committee wants the 60% (super majority) bond vote.
Pratt said the timeline for the project if the bond vote passes on March 3 is:
• June or July, bids would be let out.
• Ground would be broken in late October or November.
• From breaking ground to moving in is planned to take 12 to 18 months.
• Facility opening would be in Spring 2022.
If the bond vote doesn’t pass on March 3, the bond would be up for a vote again in September 2020.
