Vision Care Clinic has a new optometrist with Jonathan Hoaglund joining the team. He will be working in the Mapleton, Denison, and Manning locations.
Hoaglund attended Morningside College in Sioux City and majored in biology with intentions to go into a healthcare career. In the summers, he would job shadow professionals in the healthcare field and decided he wanted to go into optometry. He has also worn glasses from a young-age.
Following gradation, Hoaglund went to Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn. Currently, there are no optometry schools in Iowa, so Hoagland choose Memphis over places like Chicago, St. Louis, Houston, and more. He chose Memphis because it is a private optometry school where everything is related to optometry.
“It is an urban population with a lot of eyes that have lots of disease and need lots of care,” Hoaglund said. “The education you get there is really good. You get a little bit more exposure to things. It prepares you for everything.”
Hoaglund graduated for Southern College of Optometry at the beginning of May and wanted to come back to the Midwest to start his career. Hoagland wants to build strong connections and be involved in the communities.
“I enjoy talking to people, and there is a great social aspect of optometry,” Hoaglund said. “The eyes are so important as people are afraid to lose their sight, and you can make a big difference with a small change (in glasses, contracts, prescription).”
He is original from Carroll. Currently, he and his girlfriend live in Denison. In his free time, Hoaglund enjoys cycling, playing tennis (which he played in college), live music, and watching movies.
“I’m excited to share the knowledge that I have and the skills I’ve develop though school to help the communities in the area,” Hoaglund said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.