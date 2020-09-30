Horn Memorial raised $17,170 from the 2020 Membership Drive. As earmarked, these funds were used to purchase 16 new mattresses for our Inpatient beds.
These mattresses provide Horn’s patients the comfort they need to rest and heal. In following its vision, to have highly satisfied patients, updates such as replacing mattresses is vital for Horn Memorial to continue to offer comfort and care with a personal touch.
