A new event has been added to Ute’s Fun Days celebration. The Ute Community Club is sponsoring a Board Painting at the Ute Town and Country Club on Friday evening, Aug.16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and painting will start at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to participate will need to go to the website, BoardCreations.com and purchase a sign to paint. Orders for a sign must be placed no later than Aug. 9.
The sign and all needed materials will be brought to you on Friday evening.
The Town and Country Club bar will be open and complimentary snacks will be served.
