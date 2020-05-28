To help support purchasing a New Skid Unit for Quick Attack Truck
The NEW Cooperative Foundation is pleased to present a $4,000 donation to the Charter Oak Fire Association.
The Charter Oak Fire Association received a Quick Attack Fire Truck donated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The truck allows them into areas that the big truck cannot access.
The new skid unit is a complete self-contained firefighting unit that allows a quicker response to grass and field fires. The addition of the skid unit will be a great service to the residents of Charter Oak and the surrounding areas and will allow the Charter Oak Fire Association to continue to protect and enhance the safety of those they serve.
On Wednesday, May 13, Gary Moritz, NEW Cooperative Communications Director representing the NEW Cooperative Foundation, along with the Land O’ Lakes Foundation presented checks to Ted Butler of the Charter Oak Fire Association in the total amount of $4,000.
