The Board of Directors and Management of NEW Cooperative, Inc., announced the construction of new port on the Missouri River. The shipping and receiving port will be located 2.5 west of the Blencoe exit 105 on Interstate 29.
The Port project builds on NEW’s strength and geographic coverage, giving them the ability to create yet another new market for its members. This 38-acre site will be accessible by a hard service road from Interstate 29, making this facility the largest and most northern port on the Missouri.
When completed, the port will have the capacity to load and unload up to six barges at a time. The port will give NEW Cooperative direct access to the export market and provide a fourth outlet for their customer’s grain.
In addition, fertilizers, aggregates, and other commodities will be shipped into the site to be stored and marketed through wholesale partners as well as to NEW’s customer base, further expanding its fertilizer storage capacities in the western region.
With water transportation having lower freight cost, by having this option to bring fertilizer into NEW, and export grain out, the Port of Blencoe will be a valuable asset for years to come.
“We hope this will bring the world to western Iowa,” stated, Dan Dix, NEW Cooperative General Manager.
The new port is expected to be operational in late fall of 2020. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 9.
