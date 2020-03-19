The following public programs at hosted by Woodbury County Conservation Board is Sioux City are cancelled:
• Thursday, March 19: Thursday Night Hike.
• Saturday, March 21: Zen in Nature.
• Saturday, March 21: Sweet Treat Family Hike.
More information will follow as the current situation evolves and is assessed.
