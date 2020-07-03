The Newell A. Whiting House (also known as the Murphy House) was constructed between 1880-1882 in one of Onawa’s oldest residential neighborhoods.
Mr. Whiting was a hardware merchant and sawmill owner who built this house in his later years for his second wife. It is a simple, yet fairly pure, example of the Italianate style.
The 2.5 story brick house features bracketed eaves, wall dormers, tall, narrow windows with metal hood moldings, bay windows on the main floor, and a long side porch on the east elevation. The foundation and all walls, exterior and interior, are of pressed local brick from the Turin Brickyard and the woodwork and fine bass hardware reflect the best that was obtainable at that time and place. It is capped with a hip roof and a cupola.
The wrought iron fence was added in 1884, and the once elaborately landscaped grounds used to include a carriage house, a framed summer kitchen and other outbuildings for animals and livestock.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
