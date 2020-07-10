The Monona County Courthouse, located in Onawa, is the third building the county has used for court functions and county administration.
The first county seat for Monona County was Ashton where a log cabin served as the first courthouse. In 1958, Onawa became the county seat and the county offices were housed in a small building known as Mechanic’s Hall.
After Onawa won several challenges through the years against Belvidere, Arcola, and East Mapleton, the citizens of the town raised $12,500 for a new courthouse in order to retain the county seat.
The Monona Land Company, which owned the town, erected a courthouse valued at $7,000 in the summer of 1958. The present courthouse was built on the same site as the previous courthouse in 1892 in the Romanesque Revival style. It was designed by Omaha architect S.E. Maxon and built by P.H. Wind of Council Bluffs. At one time, the exterior was painted yellow with white trim.
The interior features Murton tile floor and an ornate wood staircase. A one-story addition was built on the west side of the building in 1967, and another on the east side in 1973. Construction on the Law Enforcement Center, just behind the courthouse, was completed in 1974.
The Monona County Courthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.
