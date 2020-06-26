The Monona County Historic Preservation Commission would like to make the public aware of the places in Monona County that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The properties are:
• The Monona County Courthouse.
• The Murphy House (Newell A. Whiting).
• The Round Barn.
• The Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church.
• The Jones Creek Water Shed.
• The Garretson Outlet Bridge.
• The Ingemann Danish Church.
• The Mann School Sioux #2.
• The Onawa Public Library.
• The Onawa I.O.O.F. Opera House.
The properties were reviewed, accepted, nominated, and placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the following weeks, a picture and short narrative will appear in the paper.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, call Judy Ehlers at 712-884-2585.
