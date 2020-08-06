Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, located in Mapleton, is the oldest existing church building in town and is the best example of Gothic Revival and Romanesque building design in the area. It was commissioned in 1895 by Charles I. Whiting, President of the Mapleton Trust & Savings Bank, as a memorial to his wife Flora E. (Giddings) Whiting who died that same year.
The building was designed by renowned Iowa architect Edward S. Hammatt of Davenport, while the construction contract was awarded to Albert and Edmund Jenkinson Contractors of Sioux City. Work began in the spring of 1896 with the cornerstone being laid by Bishop Perry assisted by Quarry Lodge No. 404 A.F. & A.M. of Mapleton.
The stained glass windows predate the building as they were donated by St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Sioux City before that church was torn down in 1892.
Costing approximately $15,000 to build, the church was consecrated on Sept. 20, 1896, and deeded debt free to the Trustees of the Diocese of Iowa that same year.
Regular services were discontinued in the early 1970s, and Mr. and Mrs. C.I. Whiting’s son, Charles Gidding Whiting, who was born in 1891, was responsible for the church remaining in such good condition in the following years. His funeral in 1984 was the last service held in the church before it was deconsecrated in the spring of 1988.
The Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church was purchased that same year by Keith Robinson and now houses The Museum of American History. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.