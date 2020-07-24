The Onawa IOOF Opera House is one of 10 buildings in Monona County on the National Register of Historic Places.
Onawa once boasted a strong tradition of live-stage entertainment. The opera house was completed in November 1900 by W.E. Hodgin, an Onawa builder and contractor. Only a month after the theater opened, it incurred extension damage from a fire that totally destroyed the opera house interior. Repairs were completed in early 1901. For the next 25 years, the opera house offered a variety of theatrical productions to residents.
When entering the front doors, one entered an upward-sloping lobby leading to a wide doorway at the top, which was the main entrance to the tin-ceilinged auditorium. The box office, auditorium, concessions booth, bathrooms, and staircase took up most of the main level.
The second floor was home to the Oddfellows and included their apartments, a coat room, lounge, meeting room, dining room, robe room, kitchen, and bathrooms.
In 1926, after another disastrous fire, a sound motion picture machine was installed and the opera house functioned solely as a movie theater for the next 10 years.
In the 1960s the stage in the auditorium was removed and the floor leveled to convert the opera house into a roller skating rink.
In the 1970s, it was converted into a grocery store; however, in 1973, the opera house was “restored to its original appearance” according to an article in the Onawa Democrat dated Dec. 27, 1973.
The letters of the metal IOOF plaque above the main entrance are flanked by three linked rings symbolizing friendship, love, and truth, which is the motto of the Oddfellows fraternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.