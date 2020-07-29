Monona County’s Round Barn is a historic building located in Cooper Township southwest of Mapleton.
The round barn design includes octagonal, polygonal, and circular structures with round barn construction in the United States being divided into two overlapping eras.
The first, the octagonal era, spanned from 1850-1900. The second, the true circular era, spanned from 1889-1936. The Round Barn of Cooper Township is a great example of a true round (circular) barn and was built in 1921 by Seth Smith.
A well-known auctioneer at the time had this barn built as the location to sell his purebred cattle. This barn measures 38 feet in diameter with an open interior and cone-shaped roof with windows, which are identifying features of this type of building.
The construction of special function barns in the early 20th century represented an important shift in the traditional use of barns.
The Round Barn of Cooper Township was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
