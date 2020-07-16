The Onawa Public Library began in 1902 when Judge Addison Oliver offered to buy the former Congregational Church for a library building, as well as funds to buy books and fixtures. His offer was accepted, and the community promised to maintain the facility as a free library.
The library soon outgrew the old church, and in November 1906, the board approached the Carnegie Corporation of New York and received a $10,000 grant to build a library. Judge Oliver donated another $10,000 for the building and an additional $10,000 for an endowment fund.
Because of this generosity, in addition to the grant funds, Onawa was able to build a much more substantial building than most comparable towns could afford.
The Chicago architectural firm of Patton & Miller designed the Prairie School style building, which was dedicated on Oct. 22, 1909.
The library features Sioux Falls granite at the base, reddish-brown paving brick above, and windowsills of white limestone on the exterior, as well as mosaic tile floors and cream colored marble on the interior.
The Onawa Public Library was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. It is one of 10 buildings in Monona County on the historic register.
