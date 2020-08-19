Mann School No. 2 is a historic building located in the Loess Hills west of Moorhead. Built in 1884 and named after the Richard Mann family who was the first to settle in the area in 1867, the building is a simple rectangular frame structure with a gable roof. In the 1920s, an addition was added to provide a cloakroom and internal stairway to the basement.
Unlike other one-room schools on the prairie that were located at the center of the four sections, the Mann School (and other schools located in the Loess Hills area) was located near the center of a cluster of families.
In the 1900s, 14 families living in the valley sent children to the school and an average term would have over 20 students. Parents of the students who were educated here took responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of the building and grounds.
Although the economic hard times of the 1930s reduced the number of families in the district, the building remained in use as a school until 1945 when the teacher unexpectedly left. By this time the class roll was under the required minimum of 10 students, so the district sent them to a neighboring rural school for the remainder of the year and to Moorhead school thereafter.
The building continued as a polling place after the school was formally closed in 1945. It was listed on the National Register of Historic places in 2001.
