By 1880, there was a large group of Danish immigrants living in the Loess Hills west of Moorhead in an area that became known as “Dane Hollow.” As a result of this growing population, the Ingemann Danish Lutheran Church was built in 1884 by Danish immigrant, and founding member, John H. Johnson, who was a farmer, carpenter and mason.
Johnson and his wife, Anna, donated 20 of the first 40 acres they had purchased in Monona County.
In addition to the church building and cemetery, the original church property included a parsonage, outbuildings and land for farming and pasturing so the resident pastor could provide feed for his livestock and a team of horses.
The church was named for Bernhard Severin Ingemann, a Danish novelist and poet who became known for his hymns about general spirituality and religion rather than biblical dogma.
In 1904, the front entry and bell tower were added by Andrew J. Simonsen, which added to the recognizability and charm of this small rural church.
Due to a difference in theology, a section of the congregation, including the pastor, split from the original church in 1894 and built the Bethesda Lutheran Church nearby.
The services at Ingemann were held in Danish until 1918 when Iowa Governor William Harding made a proclamation forbidding the use of foreign languages in public places, including schools and religious services, as a reaction to the beginning of World War I.
About that same time the congregation at Ingemann grew too small for its own pastor, and services began to only be held monthly by a visiting minister.
In 1948, Ingemann and Bethesda formed a joint congregation once again and built a new church in the town of Moorhead.
While a yearly service is still held at Ingemann Lutheran Church, the last baptism and confirmation in in the church were held in 1954. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
