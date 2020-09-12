Garretson Outlet Bridge is a long-span pony truss that bridges a gravel road that crosses the Garretson Outlet Ditch just north of Whiting.
Made of a riveted Warren truss with polygonal upper chords, the structure was fabricated and erected for the county by the Iowa Bridge Company of Des Moines in 1913. It measures 18 feet by 168 feet overall.
While most bridge designs hosted straight upper chords, a few were made with these polygonal upper chords as an effective and cost effective alternative.
All of the polygonal chorded bridges in Iowa can be traced to the Iowa Bridge Company who held Monona County’s annual bridge contract that year and built several small and medium-scale bridges over the newly dredged system of streams and drainage ditches that crisscrossed the county.
Soon after the company began fabricating this type of bridge, however, the Iowa State Highway Commission issued new standardized bridge designs for use on state roads. This standardized design included straight upper chords so the polygon configuration was became obsolete soon after it was introduced.
One of only a handful of such structures, The Garretson Outlet Bridge still functions in unaltered condition and is a well-preserved example of the polygonal Warren pony truss.
