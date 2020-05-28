May is National Foster Care Month. It’s a time to celebrate the families who make a difference in the lives of Iowa children, but it is also a time to raise awareness for the children and teens who urgently need safe, loving temporary foster homes.
Last year, western Iowa children were referred into foster care 778 times. In 368 of those referrals, children were in need of a home that could also provide care for their siblings, and 186 of those referrals involved a teen in need of foster care.
“While our daily lives have significantly changed in recent months, imagine being a child who is not able to live in a stable, healthy home environment during this crisis,” said Dawn Luetje, Director of LSI Foster Care and Adoption. “Even when the rest of the world stops, the need for loving foster parents does not.”
LSI Foster Care and Adoption recruits, licenses, and supports foster and adoptive families across 30 western Iowa counties. While prospective families are typically required to attend in-person orientation sessions and trainings to start their path to fostering, LSI has created several virtual options for families to attend these sessions via video.
There is no “typical” foster family. Foster parents need to be at least 21 years of age. They can be single, married, and in homes with or without biological children. They can be employed or stay-at-home parents, homeowners, renters, and pet owners. Foster parents are individuals of all ethnicities, all sexual orientations, and all walks of life. But all foster parents understand the importance of keeping children in their care connected to their families of origin whenever safely possible.
If you’ve ever considered becoming a foster parent, now is the time. Iowa children need you. Visit LSIowa.org/foster to begin the process.
