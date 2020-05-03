The National Alliance on Mental Illness is now offering virtual recovery support groups in Southwest Iowa on Thursdays and Sundays.
The NAMI Southwest Iowa sessions of NAMI Connection, a virtual peer-to-peer support group, is free to participants. Be sure to register ahead of time to get the virtual invitation via Go To Meeting.
Registration is online at forms.gle/MDzazmMLmic9jN5RA for Thursdays’ meetings that are held from 6:30-8 p.m., or at forms.gle/ipsVS5MyGZ61WwzW7 for Sundays’ meetings that are held from 2-3:30 p.m.
NAMI Southwest Iowa never records the meetings, the information received is confidential and not shared, and NAMI Southwest Iowa strives to make the online environment of the meetings a safe place to share.
NAMI Southwest Iowa reserves the right to remove participants for not following the basic guidelines of the meetings.
